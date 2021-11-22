Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $192.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.70 million and the lowest is $175.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $670.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.