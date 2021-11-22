UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,101 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

