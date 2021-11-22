Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

