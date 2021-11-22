UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,692 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alector by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. William Blair began coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

