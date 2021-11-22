Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells $910,500.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $596.75 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $354.16 and a 1 year high of $614.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.26 and its 200-day moving average is $538.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.