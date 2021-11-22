Fred D. Bauer Sells 10,355 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIT opened at $106.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.