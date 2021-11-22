Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $1,303,745.55 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,303,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $181.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

