Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stake Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.