Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

NYSE RKT opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

