Morgan Stanley Buys 34,735 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Middleby were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 145.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $55,938,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 2,255.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 187,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $187.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

