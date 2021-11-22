Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

HRC stock opened at $155.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.00.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.