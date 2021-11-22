EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 163,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EVERTEC by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.90. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

