First Trust Advisors LP Invests $658,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 192,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $167.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

