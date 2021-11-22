AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of AngioDynamics worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANGO opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

