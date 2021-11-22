First Trust Advisors LP Has $675,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 242.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

