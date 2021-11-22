First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

