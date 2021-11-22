California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,810 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,022,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,681 shares of company stock worth $34,568,027. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $82.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

