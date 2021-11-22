Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of West Fraser Timber worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

NYSE WFG opened at $86.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

