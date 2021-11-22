Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NAT opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $331.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

