Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Covanta were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Covanta by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after purchasing an additional 105,244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,255,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $20.23 on Monday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.