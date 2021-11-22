California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

