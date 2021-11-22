California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,627 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Andersons by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Andersons by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ANDE opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,408 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

