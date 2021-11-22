California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,582 shares of company stock worth $493,501 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

