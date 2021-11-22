California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,966 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at about $11,450,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,402,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,568,060. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

