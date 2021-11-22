Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 87,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLOV opened at $5.75 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

