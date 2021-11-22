Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $188,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 900.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $274.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.09. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $222.28 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 352.33 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

