Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

