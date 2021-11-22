62,731 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,447 shares of company stock worth $3,560,162. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.