Credit Suisse AG Has $1.24 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $34.49 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

