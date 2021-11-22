Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,521 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.