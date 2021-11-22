Credit Suisse AG Acquires 271 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

FBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.