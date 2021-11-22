Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,787 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

