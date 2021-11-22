Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,975 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 64.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

