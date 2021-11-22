Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,338 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after buying an additional 642,625 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Colfax by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Colfax by 44.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $50.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

