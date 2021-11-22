Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $116.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $119.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.