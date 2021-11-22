Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 742 ($9.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 756.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.55. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

