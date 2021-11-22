Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Sells $1,965,187.76 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $130.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.