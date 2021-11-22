Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Sells $1,965,187.76 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $130.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

