Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.78 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $3.87. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

