Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $1,472,320.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elik I. Fooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $349.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

