Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 226,013 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

ARQT stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $914.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

