Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 20.3%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 576.6 days.

Shares of TELNF opened at $15.56 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

