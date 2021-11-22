Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 20.3%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 576.6 days.
Shares of TELNF opened at $15.56 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.
About Telenor ASA
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.