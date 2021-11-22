Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 2,302,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,076.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

