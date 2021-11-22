Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 25,013 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of Galera Therapeutics worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

GRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

