Comparing Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fc Global Realty and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.26 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.44

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Summary

Fc Global Realty beats Nuwellis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

