UBS Group Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $110.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.44.

JD.com stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JD.com by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP lifted its position in JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $144,475,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

