IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,282 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IDT were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 112.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

