Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,818 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.63. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.