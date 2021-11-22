Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 104,852 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 86.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Passage Bio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PASG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

