State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of Forrester Research worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

