Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 222,456 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 742,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,190,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,496 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.40. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

LXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

